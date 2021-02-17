More snow will move across the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The First Alert Action Day will continue through the night as we expect more snow to fall. Amounts of snow will range from a dusting in our northern counties to over four inches in the Bootheel and Northwestern Tennessee. Temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than we have seen the past few days but it is still very cold. Reading this evening will remain in the upper teens and lower 20s.