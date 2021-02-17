More snow will move across the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The First Alert Action Day will continue through the night as we expect more snow to fall. Amounts of snow will range from a dusting in our northern counties to over four inches in the Bootheel and Northwestern Tennessee. Temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than we have seen the past few days but it is still very cold. Reading this evening will remain in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Thursday we will start off with areas of snow, especially across our southeastern counties. Snow will begin to move out of the area by the late morning hours. It will be another cold day again but warmer than we saw today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s.
We will start off Friday very cold. If we see clear skies Thursday night many areas will fall below zero. For now we will leave the forecast in the lower to middle single digits. Warmer weather is on the way this weekend as everyone will finally rise above freezing.
