Mo. Gov. Parson to hold briefing Thurs.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing on Thursday, February 18.
The briefing will be at 2:15 p.m.
The governor will provide an update on current events in Missouri.
As of Wednesday, February 17, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That’s an average of 604 cases per day.
DHSS also reported 13 new deaths in the past seven days, an average of two per day.
Currently, 162,905 vaccine doses have been administered in the state in the past seven days.
