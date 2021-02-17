Mo. Department of Natural Resources hosts free pesticide collection events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting free pesticide collection events across the state.
The events will be held in:
- Kennett on March 13, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St., Kennett Mo. 63857
- Lockwood on March 20, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the S & H Farm Supply, 7 State Road A, Lockwood Mo. 65682
- Lincoln on June 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Producers Exchange No 84, 21127 Hwy 65, Lincoln Mo. 65338
- Salisbury on June 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave., Salisbury, Mo. 65281
- Kahoka on August 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81, Kahoka, Mo. 63445
- Marthasville on September 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St., Marthasville, Mo. 63357
The following chemicals will be accepted for disposal:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
The following chemicals will not be accepted for disposal:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
The events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.
