Mo. Department of Natural Resources hosts free pesticide collection events
Missouri Pesticide Collection Program (Source: Mo. DNR)
By Ashley Smith | February 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:49 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting free pesticide collection events across the state.

The events will be held in:

  • Kennett  on March 13, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St., Kennett Mo. 63857
  • Lockwood on March 20, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the S & H Farm Supply, 7 State Road A, Lockwood Mo. 65682
  • Lincoln on June 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Producers Exchange No 84, 21127 Hwy 65, Lincoln Mo. 65338
  • Salisbury on June 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave., Salisbury, Mo. 65281
  • Kahoka on August 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81, Kahoka, Mo. 63445
  • Marthasville on September 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St., Marthasville, Mo. 63357

The following chemicals will be accepted for disposal:

  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Rodenticides
  • Dewormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide

The following chemicals will not be accepted for disposal:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash
  • Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

The events are open to all Missouri farmers and households.

