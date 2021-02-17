2 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois launched two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Carbondale.
The locations include:
- Feb. 19 - Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University. Up to 540 doses per day. Click here to make an appointment.
- Feb. 19 - Carbondale Civic Center. Up to 540 doses per day. Click here to make an appointment.
- Feb. 17 - Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. Up to 1,620 doses per day. Click here to make an appointment.
The sites were two of three Governor JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday, February 17. They will serve those in Phase 1a and 1b by appointment.
The state will deploy additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to stand up mobile sites in Sangamon and Jackson Counties.
“My administration remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner which is why I’m pleased to announce these three new mass vaccination sites as well as multiple mobile vaccination sites in central and southern Illinois communities. These resources will be available to assist local health departments in administering the vaccine, a critical tool in combating this deadly virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While supply remains limited across the nation, here in Illinois we are building out a robust vaccine infrastructure to ensure we can reach all of our residents as quickly as possible. As Illinois and other states across the nation await additional vaccine supply from the federal government, every Illinoisan can continue do their part to fight this virus by following public health guidance and getting vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.”
The new mass and mobile vaccinations sites are managed through an interagency effort led by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, coordinated by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Illinois National Guard. The administration is working in partnership with local health departments and county officials.
As of February 15, there were more than 800 Illinois National Guard service members helping with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-supported sites grow.
There are now more than 850 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.
