Ky. Lawmakers won’t meet this week due to winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers won’t reconvene until next week because of the harsh winter weather hitting the state.
House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers decided Tuesday to call off meetings this week due to concerns about travel conditions.
Days missed this week will be made up later this month and in March.
Lawmakers are now scheduled to reconvene next Monday.
That will mark the halfway point of the 30-day session that’s set to end in late March.
