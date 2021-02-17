KSP arrest Gilbertsville man after traffic stop

Woods was lodged in the Graves County Jail and faces charges in Graves County for Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substances 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances), two counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and other traffic offenses. Woods also faces charges in Marshall County of Speeding 25 MPH over the Limit (Limited Access), Reckless Driving, and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.