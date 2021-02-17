Jackson Co. Courthouse returns to regular hours of operation

JACKSON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Board Chairman and Jackson County Sheriff announce the Jackson County Courthouse will be returning to its regular hours of operation.
Effective Monday, February 22, 2021 the Jackson County Courthouse will be open to the public Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
With the reduction in the number of active COVID-19 cases, the Jackson County Board, the Jackson County Sheriff, and Jackson County Health officials have determined that it is in the best interest of County employees and the general public that the public hours of operation be returned.
Face masks are required for entrance into the courthouse.
The Jackson County Courts remain open.
Most hearings are being conducted via zoom in a virtual courtroom.
All persons with upcoming cases should have received notices explaining how to access the virtual courtroom.
A limited number of essential and emergency hearings will continue to be conducted in-person during Courthouse hours as indicated above and at other times as necessary.
The Office of the Courts will be open via telephone during normal business hours.
All communications related to the functions of the Jackson County Courthouse should be directed to the Jackson County Board and the Jackson County Sheriff.
