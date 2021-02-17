Ill. Gov. Pritzker to give State of the State, budget address at noon

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his State of the State and budget address at noon on Wednesday, February 17.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the speech will be held virtually this year and not in lawmaker chambers at the State Capitol in Springfield.
Gov. Pritzker’s address is expected to focus on the state’s troubled fiscal situation.
Illinois has $4.9 billion dollars in unpaid bills and $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.
Despite all this, the governor’s office said Pritzker’s 2022 Fiscal Year budget will hold spending flat and not include tax increases.
The State’s fiscal year begins July 1.
