Heartland lawmakers remember Rush Limbaugh

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Rush Limbaugh, a longtime conservative talk radio host, died Wednesday at 70.
Limbaugh said a year ago that he had lung cancer.
On Wednesday, some Missouri lawmakers remembered Limbaugh.
Governor Mike Parson said he and his wife would “continue to lift his wife Kathryn and family up in our prayers.”
Former Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder tweeted about his longtime friend.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley released a statement.
“A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.