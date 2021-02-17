Heartland lawmakers remember Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Amber Ruch | February 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Rush Limbaugh, a longtime conservative talk radio host, died Wednesday at 70.

His death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

Limbaugh said a year ago that he had lung cancer.

On Wednesday, some Missouri lawmakers remembered Limbaugh.

Governor Mike Parson said he and his wife would “continue to lift his wife Kathryn and family up in our prayers.”

This morning, Missouri’s native son Rush Limbaugh passed away. I spoke with his family and we talked of Rush's legacy...

Former Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder tweeted about his longtime friend.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley released a statement.

“A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family.”

