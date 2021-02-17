Hamilton Co. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents.
February 12 , 2021- 1 female in their teens, 1 female in their 30′s
February 13, 2021- 1 female in their 50′s
February 15, 2021- 1 female in their 40′s, 1 male in their 60′s
February 16, 2021- 1 male in their 30′s
February 17, 2021 -1 female in their 20′s, 1 male in their 30′s
There have been 753 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 728 people have recovered.
- 7 people are currently isolating at home.
- 1 person is currently hospitalized
