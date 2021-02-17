Hamilton Co. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

Hamilton Co. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | February 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:02 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents.

February 12 , 2021- 1 female in their teens, 1 female in their 30′s

February 13, 2021- 1 female in their 50′s

February 15, 2021- 1 female in their 40′s, 1 male in their 60′s

February 16, 2021- 1 male in their 30′s

February 17, 2021 -1 female in their 20′s, 1 male in their 30′s

There have been 753 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 728 people have recovered.
  • 7 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 1 person is currently hospitalized

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.