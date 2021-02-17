Graves County Health Department announces 6 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced six more COVID-19 cases in the county.
There has been a total of 3,531 COVID-19 cases, with 88 deaths.
“We have not seen this few of cases since October.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We are actually out of the red.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
We must make social distancing a priority for the sake of our entire community. We all have to be strong.
