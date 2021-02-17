Freezing Temperatures bring Broken Pipes to Homes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Cold weather continues to make its way across the heartland which can lead to problems within your home. Broken water pipes and frozen water lines are just a couple of them but knowing the location of your shut-off valve can save you from a water disaster.
“The service calls that we’re getting is people are frantic as you can imagine because they’ve got water spewing all over their house.”
Chris Janet Director of sales at Dutch Enterprises says the first step in reducing the damage to your home is shutting off the main valve.
“It really is very important to know where your main shut-off valve during these winter months.”
In most residences, in cold weather, it’s important to know the location of your water’s main shutoff valve, and in some homes it’s located behind a makeshift cabinet.
“In most homes that have a basement, you’ll see the waterline comes in midway into the basement into the wall and you’ll have a shut-off valve as such.”
But this isn’t the case with all homes. Especially older ones.
“Some homes don’t have a shut-off valve in the basement, they only have a shut-off valve at the meter. Which is a problem when there are 12 inches of snow on the ground.”
Therefore, to prevent a winter water disaster, it’s recommended to locate your shut-off valve before it gets cold, make sure your pipes are insulated, and let the water run with a slow drip because running water, can’t freeze.
“I would suggest to all homeowners and business owners, know where your water lines are at in the house. And the ones you really have to pay attention to in these sub-zero temperatures that we’ve been having is the outside walls because that’s where the freezing is going to occur.”
Janet suggests you locate your shutoff valve and survey your home’s pipes in warmer weather, so they’re easier to locate and identify when it’s cold.
