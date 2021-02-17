First Alert Action Day: More Snow Today/Tonight

First Alert Action Day through Thursday: Winter storm warning, winter storm watch, winter weather advisory all across the Heartland through period of Thursday. Additional accumulating snowfall will cause travel conditions especially with cold surfaces.
Cloudy skies this morning and tracking our next winter system to bring flurries/light snow during the morning hours. This will impact southeast Missouri and Tennessee first and then push into Kentucky and southern Illinois after. This could bring 1-3″ inches. Models have been trending the heaviest snow south of the Heartland. However, it will be a close call to see heavier bands set up in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee. If this is the case from Wednesday night into early Thursday, we could see 3-6″ of snow in these areas. High temperature to day will be in the low 20s.
Subfreezing temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. However, a rather large warm-up in the 40s occurs over the weekend through next week. This will help warm up surfaces and melt and ice/snow. A frontal system is expected to push through on Sunday. This will likely bring us rain with a few snowflakes possible. Little to no impacts expected.
-Lisa
