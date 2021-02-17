First Alert Action Day: More Snow Today/Tonight

Cloudy skies this morning and tracking our next winter system to bring flurries/light snow during the morning hours. This will impact southeast Missouri and Tennessee first and then push into Kentucky and southern Illinois after. This could bring 1-3″ inches. Models have been trending the heaviest snow south of the Heartland. However, it will be a close call to see heavier bands set up in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee. If this is the case from Wednesday night into early Thursday, we could see 3-6″ of snow in these areas. High temperature to day will be in the low 20s.