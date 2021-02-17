Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | February 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 4:30 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COvID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Saline County

o Female: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s

o Male: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

White County

o Male: 1 in their 70′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,411 lab confirmed positives, including 44 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,673 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 473 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

