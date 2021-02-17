Dexter man arrested on rape charges

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - On February 15, 2021, a female juvenile and her parents came to the Dexter Police Department to report sexual allegations involving the juvenile and an adult male.
During the investigation, an interview was conducted with the juvenile at SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The juvenile disclosed that earlier in the day, at the adult male’s residence in Dexter, Mo., he forced her to have sexual intercourse.
A search warrant was later executed at the residence where evidence was collected.
On February 16, 2021, a Stoddard County Warrant was issued for Patrick D. Varner, age 28, of Dexter, Mo., for 1st Degree Rape, an unclassified Felony and 2nd Degree Statutory Rape, a Class D Felony.
Varner is currently being held at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office on a No Bond warrant.
This investigation is ongoing.
