18 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,017 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear has reported 18 more Kentuckians have died due to the virus and 1,017 have tested positive for COVID-19.
There has been a total of 4,336 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19.
Currently, 934 people are hospitalized, with 259 in ICUs and 128 on ventilators.
There is a positivity rate of 6.99%.
“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”
