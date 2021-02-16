What you need to know Feb. 16

This is a photo of a snow covered road in Cutler, Ill. Viewer Brandi Lane said there is so much snow you can't see the path of the road. (Source: CNews/Brandi Lane)
By Marsha Heller | February 16, 2021 at 3:46 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 3:46 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 16.

First Alert Weather

A First Alert Action Day has been issued through this morning due to dangerous wind chill values and potential dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some northern and southern Heartland counties through noon.

Temperatures this morning are in the low single digits to below zero.

Wind chill values will range from -5 to -15 degrees.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the teens, with mostly cloudy skies.

Heavy snowfall moved out of the Heartland last night, but blowing snow has caused snow drifts and could reduce visibility.

Drivers are advised to stay off of the roads and stay home if possible.

Due to the hazardous wind chills, keep you, your family and pets inside.

If you have to go outside, do so only for short durations and wear lots of layers and prevent exposing skin. If you have to drive, keep an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you are stranded for a long period of time.

Tonight there is a chance for light snow into Wednesday morning.

Models show this system could bring another round of heavier snow during the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.

Currently there is a 90-95 percent chance for 2 inches of snow across the Heartland and 50-60 percent chance of 4 inches or more, especially across southeast Missouri.

Snow amounts are expected to change prior to this event.

Freezing rain and sleet is also possible in our southern counties.

The First Alert Stormteam will continue to monitor the latest.

