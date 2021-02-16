What you need to know Feb. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 16.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued through this morning due to dangerous wind chill values and potential dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some northern and southern Heartland counties through noon.
Temperatures this morning are in the low single digits to below zero.
Wind chill values will range from -5 to -15 degrees.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the teens, with mostly cloudy skies.
Heavy snowfall moved out of the Heartland last night, but blowing snow has caused snow drifts and could reduce visibility.
Due to the hazardous wind chills, keep you, your family and pets inside.
If you have to go outside, do so only for short durations and wear lots of layers and prevent exposing skin. If you have to drive, keep an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you are stranded for a long period of time.
Tonight there is a chance for light snow into Wednesday morning.
Models show this system could bring another round of heavier snow during the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday.
Currently there is a 90-95 percent chance for 2 inches of snow across the Heartland and 50-60 percent chance of 4 inches or more, especially across southeast Missouri.
Snow amounts are expected to change prior to this event.
Freezing rain and sleet is also possible in our southern counties.
The First Alert Stormteam will continue to monitor the latest.
- Dozens of schools, including colleges, have called off classes today. CLICK HERE to check school and business closings.
- Governor Mike Parson says all COVID-19 mass vaccination events scheduled for February 15-19 have been canceled due to weather.
- Blowing snow and snow drifts are travel concerns for Tuesday in the Heartland.
- A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. is likely to blame for the deaths of two people in Texas, where an unusually snowy emergency Monday knocked out power for more than four million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.
- It’s a warning we bring you every year, but fire officials say they can’t stress it enough--be especially cautious if you are using a space heater to stay warm.
- The Cape Girardeau City Council has passed an urban deer hunting ordinance in a second reading during a virtual meeting Monday night.
- Rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight other people.
- For the first time in over a year, United States oil is now above $60 a barrel.
- The North Carolina Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.
- An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a vehicle ran into his cruiser while he was on the scene of another crash.
- Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.
- A car slid off the road and hit a house in Cape Girardeau on Monday evening, February 15.
