Thousands without power in Perry, Jefferson Counties, Ill.

JEFFERSON and PERRY COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is reporting power outages in Jefferson and Perry Counties.
According to the Ameren Illinois outage map the outages are in the Mt. Vernon, Dix, Woodlawn, Tamaroa and Sunfield areas.
As of 7:45 a.m., the Ameren map shows 6,247 customers in Jefferson County and 1,382 customers in Perry County are without power.
What caused the outage is not clear when electricity will be restored.
Heartland News has reached out to Ameren to learn more.
