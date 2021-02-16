Thousands without power in Perry, Jefferson Counties, Ill.

By Marsha Heller | February 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 8:01 AM

JEFFERSON and PERRY COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is reporting power outages in Jefferson and Perry Counties.

According to the Ameren Illinois outage map the outages are in the Mt. Vernon, Dix, Woodlawn, Tamaroa and Sunfield areas.

As of 7:45 a.m., the Ameren map shows 6,247 customers in Jefferson County and 1,382 customers in Perry County are without power.

What caused the outage is not clear when electricity will be restored.

We are aware of a large power outage throughout the county. It appears to be a Amerin power problem they are currently working on it. We do not know a time that it will be fixed.￼￼

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Heartland News has reached out to Ameren to learn more.

