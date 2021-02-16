Tennessee to begin COVID-19 vaccinations of adults age 65+, teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccinations will extend to Tennesseans 65 and older and educators starting next week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
If you are 65 and older or are in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes first responder agencies, teachers and staff members of schools and child care facilities, you are eligible to register.
Registration begins Feb. 22, according to a release from TDH.
“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”
TDH has developed a new scheduling tool that allows users to book their vaccine appointments online.
Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.
Due to pregnant women being at an increased risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, the health department has also updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by adding pregnant women to Phase 1c.
“Pregnant women may choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions. Pregnant women are encouraged to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination,” the news release stated.
The Shelby County Health Department operates on its own schedule, and they have yet to announce vaccinations for 65+.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.