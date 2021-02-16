TDH: More than 900 new coronavirus cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health reported 962 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with zero virus-related deaths countywide.
Tennessee has had 759,523 total cases and 10,945 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 726,910 of those cases are now considered inactive.
Shelby County Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with zero virus-related deaths countywide.
Shelby County has had 86,522 total cases and 1,441 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 82,477 of those cases are now considered inactive.
The county has also administered more than 1,001,000 coronavirus tests.
COVID-19 vaccines planned to be administered by the Shelby County Health Department Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16 have been rescheduled for a later date.
Vaccines scheduled last week by the health department have also been rescheduled. Appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12 will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19.
Along with a presumptive positive UK variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County, there’s also a presumptive positive for the Brazilian strain in Shelby County. Both are currently under investigation and has not been officially confirmed.
At this time, more than 99,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered by the Shelby Co. Health Dept. Of those doses, more than 71,500 people have been given at least one dose and two doses have been given to at least 27,500 people.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 70 and up in Shelby County.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
According to the health department, the test positivity rate has dropped to 7.4 percent. This rate has been dropping over the past few weeks. Health officials say the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 176 inmates and 163 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 349 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
Free coronavirus testing will be offered at Latino Memphis on February 19, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Latino Memphis is located at 6041 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis, TN 38115.
Only 150 tests will be available and you must be five years old or older to be tested.
