State police trooper seriously injured in crash in northern Ill.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police trooper was seriously injured when a vehicle ran into his cruiser while he was on the scene of another crash.
At around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, February 15, an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near Illinois Route 30 in Will County.
The trooper pulled behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane and had emergency lights activated.
At around 11:46 a.m., while the trooper was in the squad car, a 2010 black Cadillac crashed into the back of the vehicle.
The trooper was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to ISP, the driver of the Cadillac, a 20-year-old Joliet, Ill. resident, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicles from the initial crash were not involved.
I-55 northbound at Illinois Route 30 was closed until about 3:45 p.m. for the crash investigation.
ISP said this crash marks the sixth ISP Scott’s Law-related crash year-to-date in 2021 and the second in two days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.