Southern Seven Health Dept. cancels vaccine clinics for rest of week due to weather

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department canceled COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week.
The clinics, which were scheduled to start on Wednesday afternoon, were canceled due to road conditions.
If you were scheduled for the week, they said you will receive an automated phone call with updates and instructions on how you’re being rescheduled for your appointment.
Most appointments will be rescheduled for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates.
While Moderna vaccines require a recommended minimum of 28 days between doses, the health department said the amount of time between first and second doses may be longer than that 28-day recommendation.
