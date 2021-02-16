Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, February 16.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,109.
According to the health department, two of the positive cases are located at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.
A summary of the cases includes:
- Females - one in her 20s, one in her 30s, one in her 40s, three in their 50s, one in her 60s, one in her 70s
- Males - one under 19, one in his 40s, three in their 50s, one in his 80s
The summary of the 3,109 confirmed cases includes:
- Active cases - 52
- Released from isolation - 2,998
- Deaths - 59
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.