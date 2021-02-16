16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 16 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, February 12.
The new cases include two patients at a correctional facility in Perry County, which is not included in the the breakdown below.
The health department said the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 70s.
- Males - one boy under the age of 19, one man in his 40s, three men in their 50s and one man in his 80s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 52
- Released from isolation - 2,998
- Deaths - 59
- Total cases - 3,109
