More snow is heading towards the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. After our big snow Monday, we saw sunny skies but very cold temperatures. Skies will start off clear but clouds will return towards midnight. Temperatures will fall into the single digits this evening and slowly rise as we head towards the morning hours. We will also see scattered snow showers move across parts of the Heartland after midnight through the day Wednesday. Many areas could receive between 1″ and 3″ of snow. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day. Temperatures will remain very cold tomorrow, int the teens and lower 20s.