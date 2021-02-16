LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing

The positivity rate in Kentucky on Monday was 6.57 percent. (Source: Facebook: Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch | February 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 3:13 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, February 16.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the state is taking necessary steps to clear roads and respond to the state of emergency from winter storms.

Kentucky cases

On Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported the following case update:

  • New cases - 723
  • Additional deaths - 9
  • Positivity rate - 6.57 percent
  • Total deaths - 4,291
  • Currently hospitalized - 969
  • Currently in ICU - 268
  • Currently on ventilator - 132

