LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, February 16.
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the state is taking necessary steps to clear roads and respond to the state of emergency from winter storms.
On Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported the following case update:
- New cases - 723
- Additional deaths - 9
- Positivity rate - 6.57 percent
- Total deaths - 4,291
- Currently hospitalized - 969
- Currently in ICU - 268
- Currently on ventilator - 132
