KSP investigate fatal collision in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County that claimed the life of one man.
At approximately 1:55 p.m. Monday afternoon, Marshall County Dispatch notified Kentucky State Police, of an injury collision involving a semi truck and a passenger car.
Troopers and members of the reconstruction team responded to the 27 mile marker on Interstate 24 westbound.
Initial investigation shows Adrian A. Pyle, 77, of Englewood, Colorado, was traveling west on I-24, operating a 1994 Mercedes Benz E320, when he struck the guardrail on the North side of the roadway.
Pyle re-entered the right lane of travel.
David Q. Marks, 43, of Buncombe, Illinois was operating a 2021 MACK truck, traveling west on I-24 behind Pyle.
Marks observed Pyle on the right shoulder of the roadway and attempted to stop and assist him;, but due to the snow and ice covered roadway, Marks was unable to avoid colliding with Pyle.
Pyle was transported from the scene by Marshall County EMS to the Marshall County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Marks was not injured during the collision.
A collision investigation and reconstruction is being conducted.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County EMS, and Marshall County Fire and Rescue.
The westbound lanes of I-24 at the 27 mile marker were closed for approximately three hours.
