Jackson Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one in her twenties, and one in her thirties
• Male – one in his fifties. 86 active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 4,591 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,437 individuals.
