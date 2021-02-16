Ill. State Police trooper injured in crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning, February 16.
According to ISP, the trooper responded to a vehicle that had slid off into the median around 8:28 a.m.
He had pulled behind the stuck vehicle, stopping at the edge of the left lane and had the emergency lights on in order to help direct traffic to the right.
At around 9:09 a.m., while the trooper was in the squad car, a silver 2006 Toyota Tundra crashed into the back the squad car.
The trooper was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with reported “non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to ISP, neither the driver of the Toyota, nor his passenger, both from Milledgeville, Georgia, were injured.
The vehicle in the median from the initial call was not involved.
All lanes of I-57 southbound were closed for about 10 minutes and the passing lane remained closed for another 50 minutes for crash investigation and cleanup.
The driver of the Toyota, Chuong V. Nguyen, 54, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle (the move over law).
