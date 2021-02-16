Ill. Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation following winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for all 102 counties in response to the winter storm.
As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, the governor said approximately 7,000 Illinois households were without power and extreme weather continues.
“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations. We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills. I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency offered the following tips to help households conserve energy:
Winterize your home to extend fuel supply
- Insulate walls and attics
- Caulk and weatherize doors and windows
- Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day
- Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material
When at home - Safely conserve energy
- Stay indoors in a heated room as much as possible
- If you have no heat, close doors and vents in unused rooms and shut the doors
- Turn down your home’s thermostat just a few degrees and bundle up with layers or a thick blanket
- Lower the temperature on your home water heater a few degrees
- Avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines or dryers
- Reverse your ceiling fan to turn clockwise, producing an updraft that will move the warm air that collects near your ceiling down to the rest of the room
- If using alternative heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use safeguards and ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
The governor’s office said utility companies across the nation are reporting soaring wholesale costs, and without federal intervention, those increased prices could result in higher utility bills for Illinois residents in the coming weeks.
Over the course of the next few days, the governor urged all Illinoisans to check on their neighbors, especially elderly neighbors who may need assistance.
