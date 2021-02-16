Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 1,348 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,348 new cases of COVID-19, including 32 additional deaths, on Tuesday, February 16.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,726 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 9-15 was 3.4 percent.
A total doses of 2,029,675 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, according to the health department.
In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875.
A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in the state as of midnight, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses.
On Monday, 40,354 doses were administered.
