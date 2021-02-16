Honeymooners stranded by COVID-19 positive test

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Traveling in the age of the pandemic is starting to increase as vaccinations continue worldwide.
For a Wilmington couple on their dream honeymoon things quickly turned to a nightmare.
Nicholas and Cassidy Langley were in Montego Bay, Jamaica, when they tested positive for COVID-19.
“They escorted us to the room, you know — we have been here ever since. Whenever we realized we were stuck, it was definitely disheartening,” said Cassidy.
Anyone who is traveling to the United States is required to test negative before coming into the country — even if they are a U.S. citizen. This forced Nicholas and Cassidy — who had no symptoms — to stay in Jamaica for an additional 14 days.
Travel experts with AAA say it’s important to be informed when you plan to travel. You should know where to get a COVID-19 test and what kind of face covering you can wear if you are flying. They also say it’s important to know the rules for the place you are going.
Relieved, Cassidy told us they are cleared to come home this Wednesday. She said they had to pay the cost up front for the additional days they had to stay. That’s roughly $5600 hundred dollars. They did have travel insurance, but that is only going to cover around half the cost.
“Really, honestly, think about it. Think about it further than just in the aspect of ‘oh my gosh, it would be great to be quarantined on a beautiful island versus being quarantined at home,’” said Cassidy.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.