Heavy snow is moving out. Bitter cold continues.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy snow has moved out of he area but scattered like snow showers and flurries will continue this evening. we will also see blowing snow that will reduce visibility at times. Temperatures this evening will range from the upper single digits and lower teens. Lows by morning will range from minus 3 in our far western counties to 5 above in our eastern counties. Wind chill temperatures will be between -10 and -15 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and very cold. Highs will range from the low to middle teens northeast to near 20 far west.
Another storm system will bring a chance of snow to the Heartland starting Wednesday. Right now it appears much of the Heartland could receive four or more inches of snow. Temperatures will remain well below average through the rest of the week.
