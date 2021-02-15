Heavy snow is moving out. Bitter cold continues.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy snow has moved out of he area but scattered like snow showers and flurries will continue this evening. we will also see blowing snow that will reduce visibility at times. Temperatures this evening will range from the upper single digits and lower teens. Lows by morning will range from minus 3 in our far western counties to 5 above in our eastern counties. Wind chill temperatures will be between -10 and -15 degrees.