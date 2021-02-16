FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight through Thursday for more snow

The rest of your Tuesday will be dry, but cold. More snow will push into parts of southeast Missouri after midnight tonight and spread east. By the morning commute, another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible, with the western parts of southeast Missouri having the best chance for the higher totals. Then more moisture will move into mainly the southern half of the Heartland Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This could bring additional accumulations. Right now total snow amounts look to range from about an inch in our far northern counties, to 4 to 6 inches from the Bootheel to parts of Tennessee and southern Kentucky. These amounts may shift so definitely check back with us.