First Alert Action Day Continues Through Noon Today!

Good Tuesday Morning!
Our First Alert Action Day will be held through noon today. Plan again today for dangerous travel as snow from yesterday has caused covered roads. High accumulating snowfall and blowing snow has caused drifts that will only increase that threat. We advise today that you stay off the roads if possible to let crews clear the roads.
A frigid morning with temperatures in the low digits to below zero. Extremely dangerous wind chill values will range from -5 to -15 below zero with northerly winds. This can cause frostbite and hypothermia if you are outside for a short period of time. A wind chill advisory is in effect for some of our northern and southern counties through noon today due to this. High temperatures will stay in the teens with mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight, we will be watching for our next winter system to bring light snow into Wednesday morning. Models continue to bring another round of heavier snow during the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. The track of the low-pressure has moved further south which would mean widespread snow over our area. However, there is still a chance for freezing rain/sleet in our southern counties depending on the exact track this low takes. We have a 90-95% probability for 2″ across the Heartland and a 50-60% probability of seeing 4″ or more especially across southeast Missouri. Snow amounts WILL CHANGE prior to this event. It is something to monitor.
There is light at the end of the tunnel this week as temperatures in the 40s will come back and help melt snow/ice.
-Lisa
