First Alert Action Day Continues Through Noon Today!

Tonight, we will be watching for our next winter system to bring light snow into Wednesday morning. Models continue to bring another round of heavier snow during the late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. The track of the low-pressure has moved further south which would mean widespread snow over our area. However, there is still a chance for freezing rain/sleet in our southern counties depending on the exact track this low takes. We have a 90-95% probability for 2″ across the Heartland and a 50-60% probability of seeing 4″ or more especially across southeast Missouri. Snow amounts WILL CHANGE prior to this event. It is something to monitor.