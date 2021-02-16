Fire officials stress safety precautions when using space heaters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a warning we bring you every year- if you are using a space heater during this frigid weather, fire officials want you to be especially cautious.
“It’s possible it could cause a fire itself,” said Grag Hecht.
Greg Hecht is the Fire Marshall for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
He is concerned about the electrical current that can come through a space heater.
“If the wiring becomes over heated, that’s where we run into a possibility of a fire,” said Hecht.
The use of extension cords can be dangerous, but if you must use one, make sure it is appropriate for the amperage the space heater is using.
Also keep it away from flammable items in your home.
“So, fabrics, wood, paper, those types of products,” said Hetch.
According to Hetch, a clearance of about 24 inches from your heater is best to prevent a fire.
“Depending on the type of space heater it is, if it’s one that can be knocked over you want to make sure that its secured,” said Hecht.
Some locals said they did not see the need for a space heater.
“I think that they are kind of dangerous, if I were to get one, I would look more into it,” said Sara Trunko.
“My mom has always said make sure you turn it off, don’t leave it on, could cause a fire,” said Emily Tudor.
Others said their main concern is staying warm.
“Actually, I wasn’t really concerned about the fire restrictions or fire hazards,” said Krissona Smith.
Hecht said it is important to remember the necessary safety precautions, for your yourself and everyone else.
“Good practices should be followed at all times, whether its weather like this or slightly warmer,” said Hecht.
Hecht emphasized to make sure your space heater is in use only if someone is home.
