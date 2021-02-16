FCC Behavioral Health sets up warming centers in Poplar Bluff and Kennett

POPLAR BLUFF & KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - FCC Behavioral Health has partnered with Mt. Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff to setup an overnight warming station.
Food and shelter will be provided until capacity is met.
Masks are provided at the door and social distancing will be utilized.
The warming center will be located at Butler County Behavioral Health Clinic.
Chief Whiteley and the Poplar Bluff city police will be assisting with transportation locally, while providing needed check-ins throughout the evening.
For more information call (573) 718-1049.
FCC Behavioral Health has also made arrangements for a warming station in Kennett.
The Safehaven is located on 1201 Ely Road.
Staff are standing by to assist the local community.
They can be reached at (573) 717-1066.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.