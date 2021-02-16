Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 16.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 60′s

Gallatin County

o Male: 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,403 lab confirmed positives, including 44 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,672 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 473 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

