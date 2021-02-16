Carter County Health Dept. reschedules COVID-19 vaccinations clinics

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Department has rescheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to severe winter weather.
The clinic scheduled for Feb. 11 has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23.
This will be a walk-through event, so you will come into the health department to receive your vaccination.
Your appointment time will be the same.
A call will be going out to update people on this appointment change.
The second dose vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 have been moved to Thursday, February 25.
All of these vaccinations will be done in a drive-thru format at the same time as your previously scheduled appointment.
Your appointment time will not change just the day.
A call will be going out to everyone to update them on the change in appointments.
