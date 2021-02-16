Cape Girardeau city council approves deer hunting ordinance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deer ordinance passed its second reading during a city council meeting on Monday, February 15.
During a virtual meeting, the council voted to amend the deer ordinance to clarify the requirements to participate in the hunt. That included setting up training requirements and an age limit of 18 or older.
The ordinance then passed its second time.
Hunting won’t start until the fall during deer season.
The hunting areas include Twin Trees Park, Delaware Park, Cape Rock Park and Fountain Park.
According to the city’s finance director Dustin Ziebold, the proposed ordinance is for one year, but it’ll take longer than that to reduce the deer population.
The issue was put Cape Girardeau voters several years ago, but failed.
