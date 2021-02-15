What you need to know Feb. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, February 15.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today and Tuesday, then again on Wednesday and Thursday, for two winter storms moving through the Heartland.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the region now through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A combination of high snowfall accumulations, bitterly cold wind chills and treacherous driving conditions through Tuesday are expected.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through noon today.
Snow has been falling overnight and will continue this morning.
Sleet is also possible in our southeastern counties.
During the first round of snowfall this morning, 2-4 inches are possible.
Round two will move in this afternoon and evening.
Snow will continue to accumulate between 4-6 inches by noon and the potential for 8-12 inches by tonight.
Arctic cold air is very dry and can’t hold a lot of moisture. This air is ringing all of it allowing heavy round of light snow.
Snow will be light and fluffy so it can be easier to clear off a vehicle, however the following will impact driving conditions during this event.
- Gusty northerly winds blowing 20-25mph will cause whiteout conditions at times.
- Light snow will cause it to blow easily and rural areas will see snowdrifts.
- Wind chill values will be -10 to -15 below zero. This will be dangerously cold to be outside cleaning off vehicles, shoveling driveways and for children to play in the snow.
- Treacherous driving conditions will occur when snowing, especially later on in the day due to low visibility and fast accumulation rates.
- Salt does not work well in these cold temperatures, so anticipate slick conditions, as snow will stick to all surfaces.
We advise everyone to stay off of the roads and stay home if possible.
Due to the hazardous wind chills, keep you, your family, and pets inside.
If you have to go outside, do so only for short durations and wear lots of layers and prevent exposing skin.
If you have to drive, keep an emergency kit in you vehicle if you are stranded for a long period of time.
High temperatures today will be in the teens with wind chills in the negative and single digits.
Snow will end tonight, but plan for difficult/dangerous road conditions even into Tuesday morning.
The Heartland will get a break from snowfall later on Tuesday.
However, as arctic air still lingers over the region, it will be bitterly cold and wind chills will be monitored. This also means that snow will stay on the ground and not melt.
A second storm is still on track for late Wednesday through Thursday.
This storm continues to look a bit warmer, such that some areas may see some sleet or freezing rain at times.
Precipitation forecasts continue to look high with this, and it could have a major impact on travel again despite slightly warmer air temps.
Stay tuned for further updates on this second storm.
- Several schools have canceled classes or move to remote learning due to wintry weather.
- Due to accumulating snow and dangerous wind chills, some businesses and organizations in the Heartland will be closed or open late Monday, February 15.
- The winter blast hitting a huge chunk of the country is putting a strain on natural gas.
- The bitter cold can take a toll on vehicle batteries not working properly.
- Snow and ice are blanketing a large swaths of the U.S., prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight.
- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging drivers to stay home and off roadways.
- KSP troopers and other law enforcement agencies in Kentucky will be out in force on roadways checking for disabled vehicles and stranded motorists.
- More than 2,600 residents in Carterville were without water Sunday morning after a major water main leak was discovered.
- A Marion City Sewer Plant worker was found dead in one of the treated water ponds.
- Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
- The State of Missouri will hold several more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Feb. 16 until Feb. 20.
- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday relaunching a White House office aimed at fostering cooperation between the federal government and faith-based and secular community organizations.
- Police in one North Carolina town are investigating a deadly robbery where a 12-year-old shot at an armed suspect in self-defense.
- When a San Francisco man was hit by a car and the driver sped off, he thought someone would stop to help him, but several cars drove by without stopping as he lay injured in the street.
