Road conditions expected to worsen

(KFVS) - Roads across the Heartland are expected to become more dangerous throughout Monday as the second round of snowfall pushes through region before ending on Tuesday, February 16.
Authorities throughout the Heartland are urging drivers to stay home and off of roadways due to deteriorating road conditions.
Strong winds are creating drifts which makes it difficult for plow drivers to keep roadways clear.
Visibility will also make for dangerous driving.
If it is necessary to travel, check road conditions through the links below:
- MoDOT - Click here for travel map
- IDOT - Click here for travel map
- KYTC - Click here for travel map
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) traveler information map, at 9:30 a.m., a majority of the roads in southeast Missouri are snow covered.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, three crashes have been reported during the morning hours, but troopers anticipate more wrecks as conditions continue to worsen.
In southern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation winter conditions travel map shows roads are covered with snow in Franklin, Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Hamilton, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Saline and Randolph Counties. Williamson and Union Counties are mostly covered, with Alexander County reporting partly covered.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow-Fighters reports drivers should expect near-blizzard conditions across much of western Kentucky due to wind gusts up to 20 mph and possible snow rates of up to an inch per hour.
KYTC said morning traffic was light and driving lanes were about 80 percent clear with the passing lane 40 percent clear.
Highway crews will be working in 13-hour shifts and will be focused primarily on “A” Snow Priority Routes, which include interstates, parkways, U.S. highways and some other 4-lane routes.
In addition to drifting and accumulating snow, single digit temps with negative wind chill values will be an added danger if drivers get stuck and stranded in the snow.
The Heartland will get a break from snowfall later on Tuesday, but second storm is still on track for late Wednesday through Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.