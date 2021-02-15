Road conditions expected to worsen

Drivers are traveling cautiously through the Main Street roundabout in Jackson, Mo. More accumulating and drifting snow is expect through Tuesday. (Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller | February 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:15 AM

(KFVS) - Roads across the Heartland are expected to become more dangerous throughout Monday as the second round of snowfall pushes through region before ending on Tuesday, February 16.

Authorities throughout the Heartland are urging drivers to stay home and off of roadways due to deteriorating road conditions.

Strong winds are creating drifts which makes it difficult for plow drivers to keep roadways clear.

Visibility will also make for dangerous driving.

If it is necessary to travel, check road conditions through the links below:

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) traveler information map, at 9:30 a.m., a majority of the roads in southeast Missouri are snow covered.

A look at the travel map from the Missouri Department of Transportation, as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. (Source: Missouri Department of Transportation)
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, three crashes have been reported during the morning hours, but troopers anticipate more wrecks as conditions continue to worsen.

In southern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation winter conditions travel map shows roads are covered with snow in Franklin, Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Hamilton, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Saline and Randolph Counties. Williamson and Union Counties are mostly covered, with Alexander County reporting partly covered.

A look at the travel map from the Illinois Department of Transportation, as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. (Source: Illinois Department of Transportation)
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow-Fighters reports drivers should expect near-blizzard conditions across much of western Kentucky due to wind gusts up to 20 mph and possible snow rates of up to an inch per hour.

KYTC said morning traffic was light and driving lanes were about 80 percent clear with the passing lane 40 percent clear.

Highway crews will be working in 13-hour shifts and will be focused primarily on “A” Snow Priority Routes, which include interstates, parkways, U.S. highways and some other 4-lane routes.

Travel in KYTC District 1 to Be Hampered by Near-Blizzard Conditions This Afternoon PADUCAH, KY (Feb. 15, 2021)- -...

Posted by KYTC District 1 on Monday, February 15, 2021

In addition to drifting and accumulating snow, single digit temps with negative wind chill values will be an added danger if drivers get stuck and stranded in the snow.

The Heartland will get a break from snowfall later on Tuesday, but second storm is still on track for late Wednesday through Thursday.

