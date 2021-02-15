2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cape Girardeau casino rescheduled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for second doses has been rescheduled.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the clinic was scheduled for February 16 at the Century Casino.
It was rescheduled for February 23 at the casino due to inclement weather conditions.
Participants do not need to register again for an appointment. The health center said they will keep their same appointment time.
They said they have been notified via email or phone call about the cancelation.
