Jackson Co. vaccination clinics postponed due to weather

Jackson Co. vaccination clinics postponed due to weather
The Jackson County Health Department has postponed some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to hazardous weather conditions. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Ladd | February 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:32 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department has postponed some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to hazardous weather conditions.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Tuesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 18 have been rescheduled.

Tuesday appointments are rescheduled for Friday, February 19 for the same time at the SIUC Banterra Center/Arena

Thursday appointments are rescheduled for Saturday, February 20 for the same time at the SIUC Banterra Center/Arena.

Email notifications were sent out Monday.

If you did not receive an email, call 684-3143 on Thursday to reschedule your appt.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.