Jackson Co. vaccination clinics postponed due to weather

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department has postponed some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to hazardous weather conditions.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Tuesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 18 have been rescheduled.
Tuesday appointments are rescheduled for Friday, February 19 for the same time at the SIUC Banterra Center/Arena
Thursday appointments are rescheduled for Saturday, February 20 for the same time at the SIUC Banterra Center/Arena.
Email notifications were sent out Monday.
If you did not receive an email, call 684-3143 on Thursday to reschedule your appt.
