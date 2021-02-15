Jackson Co. Health Dept. closed on Feb. 16, reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday, February 16 due to weather.
On Monday, Feb. 15, the health department reported five more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
Female – one under ten, one in her forties, and one in her fifties
Male – one under ten, and one in his fifties.
There are 92 active cases currently being managed.
To date, there have been 4,588 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Ten individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,428 individuals.
