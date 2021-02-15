Gov. Parson announces week four of COVID-19 mass vaccinations sites

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Gov. Parson has announced the week four of COVID-19 mass vaccinations sites locations:
These locations will be giving vaccinations from Feb. 16 until Feb. 20.
The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses.
Region A
Initial Dose Location
- County: Clay County
- Location: Cerner World Headquarters Campus (KCX Building)
- Address: 2951 Rock Creek Pkwy., North Kansas City, MO 64116
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pettis County
- Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theater)
- Address: 2503 W. 16th St., Sedalia, MO 64301
- Date: Thursday, February 18; Friday, February 19; and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: Thursday, 12 - 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Region B
Initial Dose Locations
Site 1 (Rescheduled event)
- County: Adair County
- Location: The Crossing
- Address: 810 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501
- Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
- County: Lewis County
- Location: Caldwell Building
- Address: 30191 MO State Hwy. 16, Canton, MO 63434
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Randolph County
- Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Address: 109 Rothwell Park Rd., Moberly, MO 65270
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region C
Initial Dose Location
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: University of Missouri St. Louis (Millennium Student Center)
- Address: 17 Grobman Dr., St. Louis, MO 63121
- Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Lincoln County
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds
- Address: Fairgrounds Rd., Troy, MO 63379
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Region D
Initial Dose Location
- Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
Booster Dose Location
- County: Jasper/Newton County
- Location: Missouri Southern State University
- Address: 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
- Date: Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Region E
Initial Dose Location
- County: Butler County
- Location: Black River Coliseum
- Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Cape Girardeau County
- Location: Show Me Center
- Address: 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region F
Initial Dose Location
- County: Morgan County
- Location: First Assembly of God Church
- Address: 501 W. Hicks St., Versailles, MO 65084
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Audrain County
- Location: Mexico Memorial
- Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico, MO 65265
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Region G
Initial Dose Location
- County: Ozark County
- Location: Ozark County Health Department
- Address: 370 Third St., Gainesville, MO 65655
- Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Howell County
- Location: West Plains Civic Center
- Address: 110 St. Louis Street, West Plains, MO 65775
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region H
Initial Dose Location
- County: Holt County
- Location: River of Hope Fellowship Church
- Address: 27765 Hwy. 159, Forest City, MO 64451
- Date: Wednesday, February 17 and Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Andrew County
- Location: Savannah Baptist Church
- Address: 500 E. Pawnee St., Savannah, MO 64485
- Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Region I
Initial Dose Location
- County: Laclede County
- Location: Cowan Event Center
- Address: 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon, MO 65536
- Date: Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Booster Dose Location
- County: Pulaski County
- Address: 194 E. Lawn, St. Roberts, MO 65584
- Date: Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
