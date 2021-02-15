Former Ill. State Senator to run for Governor

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Former Illinois State Senator Paul Schimpf is expected to announce his candidacy for Governor of Illinois.
Schimpf is expected to make a formal announcement for his race for governor during a virtual Zoom news conference on Monday, February 15 at 10 a.m.
Following the virtual announcement, Schimpf will be traveling the state.
He is scheduled to make several stops Monday morning in the northern half of the state.
On Tuesday afternoon, Schimpf will have three more virtual announcement stops, including one at 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Memorial Park in Mount Vernon.
The former state senator represented the 58th District, which included Jefferson, Perry, Jackson and Union Counties.
