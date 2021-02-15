FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY-WINTER STORM IMPACTS

We are monitoring a significant winter storm event across the Heartland for the rest of the day. Snow has been falling over night and will continue this morning. Sleet may even fall in our southeastern counties during the onset. Round one brings 2-4 inches are possible on the ground through the early morning hours. Round two will move in this afternoon and evening. Snow will continue to accumulate between 4-6 inches by noon and the potential for 8-12 inches by tonight. Arctic cold air is very dry and can’t hold a lot of moisture. This air is ringing all of it allowing heavy round of light snow. Snow will be light and fluffy so it can be easier to clear off a vehicle, but there will be other problems to deal with during this event.