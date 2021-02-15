FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY-WINTER STORM IMPACTS

First Alert Action Day Today-Tuesday Afternoon: A Dangerous Winter Storm That We Haven’t Seen In A Long Time Will Cause Widespread Impacts. This will be a combination of high snowfall accumulations, bitterly cold wind chills, hazardous/dangerous driving conditions through the day.
Winter Storm Warning through 6AM Tuesday. Wind Chill Advisory through noon today.
We are monitoring a significant winter storm event across the Heartland for the rest of the day. Snow has been falling over night and will continue this morning. Sleet may even fall in our southeastern counties during the onset. Round one brings 2-4 inches are possible on the ground through the early morning hours. Round two will move in this afternoon and evening. Snow will continue to accumulate between 4-6 inches by noon and the potential for 8-12 inches by tonight. Arctic cold air is very dry and can’t hold a lot of moisture. This air is ringing all of it allowing heavy round of light snow. Snow will be light and fluffy so it can be easier to clear off a vehicle, but there will be other problems to deal with during this event.
1) Gusty northerly winds blowing 20-25mph will cause whiteout conditions at times
2) Light snow will cause it to blow easily and rural areas will see snowdrifts.
3) Wind chill values will be -10 to -15 below zero. This will be dangerously cold to either
a. Be outside cleaning vehicles or shoveling
b. Children to play in the snow
4) Treacherous driving conditions will occur when snowing especially later on in the day especially with low visibility and fast accumulation rates. Salt doesn’t work well in these cold temperatures so anticipate slick conditions as snow will stick to all surfaces.
We advise everyone to stay off of the roads and stay home if possible. Due to the hazardous wind chills, keep you, your family, and pets inside. If you have to go outside, do so only for short durations and wear lots of layers and prevent exposing skin. If you have to drive, keep an emergency kit in you vehicle if you are stranded for a long period of time. High temperatures today will be in the Teens with wind chills in the negative and single digits.
Snow will end tonight, but plan for difficult/dangerous road conditions even into Tuesday morning. Thankfully, we will get a break for winter weather falling on Tuesday. However, it as arctic air still lingers over the Heartland, it will be bitterly cold and wind chills will be monitored. This also means that snow will stay on the ground and not melt.
We are closely monitoring what is looking to be another potential impactful winter weather event Wednesday night through Thursday. Stay tuned for details.
-Lisa
