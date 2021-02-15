Egyptian Health Department reports 7 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 7 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | February 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 3:16 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Male: 1 in their 50′s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 50′s

o Male: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 50′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 70′s

o Male: 1 in their 50′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,402 lab confirmed positives, including 44 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,672 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 471 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.