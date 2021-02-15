Dangerous weather conditions expected through the rest of the day

Dangerous travel conditions will continue this afternoon and evening. Even as the snow comes to an end this evening, drifting and blowing snow will continue overnight into Tuesday. Most of the Heartland will see 8 to 12 inches of snow, with higher drifts. Wind chills will remain below zero today and tonight. Snow will come to an end from southwest to northeast by the evening hours. Likely coming to an end around 4pm in southwestern parts of southeast Missouri. And wrapping up for parts of southern Illinois by 8 or 9 pm. The wind will continue to blow the snow around tonight and Tuesday. Some roads may become impassable due to higher snow drifts. Tuesday we get a break in the snow, but it will stay very cold with highs only in the teens. We are closely watching our next winter system that will spread into the area Wednesday and Thursday. Models have trended southeast with the system, but impacts are still likely. Stay tuned for updates with that system. We finally climb above freezing by the weekend.